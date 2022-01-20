Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.17. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

