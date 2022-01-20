Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.44.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

