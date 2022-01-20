Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.44.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.