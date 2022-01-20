B. Riley Trims Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price to $4.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OESX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 92,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.