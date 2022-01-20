B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 68,508 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after buying an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,717. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

