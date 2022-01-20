B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,312 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Gladstone Commercial makes up 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Gladstone Commercial worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,636. The company has a market capitalization of $889.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

