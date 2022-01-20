Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €161.09 ($183.06).

WCH opened at €146.85 ($166.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €146.73 and its 200-day moving average is €144.47. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

