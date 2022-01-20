BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 11.9%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

BAIC Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.