Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $154.48

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $154.48, but opened at $162.12. Baidu shares last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 52,540 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
