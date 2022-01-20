Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 144,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

