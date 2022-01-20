Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.75 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

