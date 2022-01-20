Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BALY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

BALY opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

