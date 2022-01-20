Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,190 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.63.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.