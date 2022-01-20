Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 20,039 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

