Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 25,117 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

TSCO opened at $220.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

