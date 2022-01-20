Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 48,902 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 315.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.