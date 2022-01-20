Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 124,709 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,804,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after buying an additional 595,943 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

