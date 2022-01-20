Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $9.36 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,350,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,839,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $111.03 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

