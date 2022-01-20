Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $0.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Banco de Sabadell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.