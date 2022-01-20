Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

