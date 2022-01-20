Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 6th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $71.80 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

