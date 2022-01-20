Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

