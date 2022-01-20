Bank of America Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Williams Companies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

