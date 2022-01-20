Bank of America Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Neutral

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

