Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BAC opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $380.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

