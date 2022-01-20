Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE:BNS opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

