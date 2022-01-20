Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

