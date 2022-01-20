Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.07 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $307.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

