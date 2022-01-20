Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO stock opened at $398.15 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

