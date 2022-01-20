Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,955 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

