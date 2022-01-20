Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

