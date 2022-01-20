Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

