Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

