Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 489 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.