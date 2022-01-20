Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

