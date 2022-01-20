Barclays Downgrades Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) to Underweight

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

