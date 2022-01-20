Barclays PLC Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Nielsen worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

