Barclays PLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 364,862 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.