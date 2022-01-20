Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 5,187,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.