Barclays PLC Purchases 154,713 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

