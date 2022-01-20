Barclays PLC Sells 32,090 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21.

