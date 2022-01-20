Barclays PLC Sells 8,680 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $243.28 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

