Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($9.14) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.32) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 600 ($8.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 521 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.57. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.33).

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,964.80).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

