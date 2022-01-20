Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BCCI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Baristas Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Baristas Coffee alerts:

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded on October 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.