Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BCCI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Baristas Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
