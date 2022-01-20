Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

