Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 628,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,342,400. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 167,882 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

