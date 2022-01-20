BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.83. The company has a market cap of £299.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.27. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.69).

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.