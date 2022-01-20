Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.73 ($58.78) and last traded at €52.06 ($59.16). 3,543,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.82 ($60.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion and a PE ratio of 347.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.