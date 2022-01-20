Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 6,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

