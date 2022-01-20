Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.65

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 400.65 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 494.10 ($6.74). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.73), with a volume of 896,933 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.69) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 455.44 ($6.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

