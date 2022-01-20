Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

